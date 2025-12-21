Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Bitsight External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management
Security leaders managing vendor risk and sprawling cloud footprints should prioritize Bitsight External Attack Surface Management for its ability to surface and attribute assets you don't know you own, which is where most breach paths actually start. The tool covers both ID.AM and GV.SC control areas, meaning it handles your own attack surface discovery and third-party vendor visibility in one system, with continuous monitoring across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Skip this if you need endpoint detection or incident response capabilities; Bitsight stops at finding and prioritizing what's exposed, not stopping attacks in motion.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Bitsight External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management: Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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