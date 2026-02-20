Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Bitsight External Attack Surface Management: Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.