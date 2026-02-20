Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Bitsight External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management
Security leaders managing vendor risk and sprawling cloud footprints should prioritize Bitsight External Attack Surface Management for its ability to surface and attribute assets you don't know you own, which is where most breach paths actually start. The tool covers both ID.AM and GV.SC control areas, meaning it handles your own attack surface discovery and third-party vendor visibility in one system, with continuous monitoring across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Skip this if you need endpoint detection or incident response capabilities; Bitsight stops at finding and prioritizing what's exposed, not stopping attacks in motion.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Bitsight External Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management: Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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