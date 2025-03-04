Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..

Bitsight External Attack Surface Management: Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.