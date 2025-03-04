Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..

Axur Unified EASM + CTI: EASM platform with integrated CTI for asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Internet-facing asset discovery including IPs and subdomains, Open port detection and service identification, CVE vulnerability identification and comparison..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.