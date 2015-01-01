Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Threat Hunting is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams hunting credential compromise and phishing attacks at scale should start with Axur Threat Hunting; its 17 billion exposed credential database and 40 million daily URL analysis catch threats most platforms miss before they cause damage. The deep web and dark web monitoring directly addresses NIST DE.AE's adverse event analysis requirement, surfacing indicators of compromise competitors simply don't find. Skip this tool if your priority is post-incident response and recovery; Axur is built for prevention and early detection, not forensics.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Axur Threat Hunting vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
Axur Threat Hunting: Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Database of 17 billion exposed credentials, 600 million exposed credit card records, 40 million URLs analyzed daily..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Threat Hunting differentiates with Database of 17 billion exposed credentials, 600 million exposed credit card records, 40 million URLs analyzed daily. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
Axur Threat Hunting is developed by Axur. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Threat Hunting and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Axur Threat Hunting is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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