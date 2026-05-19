AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

Axur Threat Hunting: Threat hunting platform for credentials, phishing, malicious domains & leaks. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Database of 17 billion exposed credentials, 600 million exposed credit card records, 40 million URLs analyzed daily..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.