Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, and Darknet sites, Computer vision technology for threat detection in multimedia content, DeepChat AI-generated daily Dark Web briefings..

BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.