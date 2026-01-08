360 Privacy 360 Monitor is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. BeyGoo AgentX is a commercial digital risk protection tool by BeyGoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need early warning of credential breaches and executive doxing threats should start with 360 Privacy 360 Monitor, since its dark web monitoring catches stolen employee credentials weeks before they appear in mainstream breach databases. The platform's continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis map directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions, with real-time alerting that actually reduces the window between compromise detection and response. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or internal asset inventory; 360 Privacy 360 Monitor is external threat intelligence first, and you'll need separate tools to act on what it finds.
Security teams managing brand and credential exposure across multiple channels will get the most from BeyGoo AgentX because it consolidates takedown requests and exposed credential review into one interface instead of toggling between separate tools. The platform covers detection and incident response reporting (NIST DE.CM, RS.CO), with real-time initiation of takedowns that actually matter, backed by 27 people who know this category. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or recovery workflows; AgentX prioritizes prevention and communication over investigation depth.
Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats
Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Monitor vs BeyGoo AgentX for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..
BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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