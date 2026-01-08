360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..

BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.