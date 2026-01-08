360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. BeyGoo AgentX is a commercial digital risk protection tool by BeyGoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
Security teams managing brand and credential exposure across multiple channels will get the most from BeyGoo AgentX because it consolidates takedown requests and exposed credential review into one interface instead of toggling between separate tools. The platform covers detection and incident response reporting (NIST DE.CM, RS.CO), with real-time initiation of takedowns that actually matter, backed by 27 people who know this category. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or recovery workflows; AgentX prioritizes prevention and communication over investigation depth.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports.
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs BeyGoo AgentX for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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