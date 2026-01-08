360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. BeyGoo AgentX is a commercial digital risk protection tool by BeyGoo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing persistent PII exposure across multiple threat surfaces should use 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard for its 10-second dashboard refresh rate and verified SOC analysis of removals,speed matters when data brokers republish stolen records. The tool covers open, deep, and dark web monitoring with granular remediation tracking, addressing the full detection-to-action cycle that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE require. Skip this if your priority is preventing initial data compromise rather than managing exposure that's already public; 360 Privacy assumes your data is out there and focuses on visibility and removal, not prevention.
Security teams managing brand and credential exposure across multiple channels will get the most from BeyGoo AgentX because it consolidates takedown requests and exposed credential review into one interface instead of toggling between separate tools. The platform covers detection and incident response reporting (NIST DE.CM, RS.CO), with real-time initiation of takedowns that actually matter, backed by 27 people who know this category. Skip this if you need post-incident forensics or recovery workflows; AgentX prioritizes prevention and communication over investigation depth.
Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources
Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard vs BeyGoo AgentX for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..
BeyGoo AgentX: Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports. built by BeyGoo. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time takedown request initiation, Centralized access to prioritized and contextualized findings, Instant report generation for technical and C-level audiences..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox