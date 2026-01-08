360 Privacy 360 Monitor: Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web surveillance, Credential dump scanning, Doxing detection and alerts..

Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, and Darknet sites, Computer vision technology for threat detection in multimedia content, DeepChat AI-generated daily Dark Web briefings..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.