360 Privacy 360 Defend is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting executive-level personal data will find 360 Privacy 360 Defend's strength in its managed removal and dark web surveillance; the vendor's human-led verification model catches data broker deletions that automated-only services miss. Coverage spans ID.AM asset identification and DE.CM continuous monitoring across hundreds of sources with real-time doxxing alerts, backed by audit-ready reporting. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident response or if you need coverage for employee-wide data exposure rather than targeted executive protection.
Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring
Security teams responsible for brand protection, fraud prevention, or supply chain risk will get immediate value from Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring because its computer vision detection and DeepChat AI briefings surface threats in forums and marketplaces faster than manual hunting or generic threat feeds. The platform covers continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis under NIST CSF 2.0, with credentialed access to Darknet sites that most competitors require partnerships to reach. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation or threat hunting; Axur is built for early warning and risk assessment, not post-breach forensics.
Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring
Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Defend vs Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Defend: Digital protection service for executives with data removal and monitoring. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Daily data broker deletions, Search engine de-indexing, Deep and dark web monitoring..
Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, and Darknet sites, Computer vision technology for threat detection in multimedia content, DeepChat AI-generated daily Dark Web briefings..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox