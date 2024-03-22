AWS WAF is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Baffin Bay Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Baffin Bay Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting APIs and web applications already running on AWS infrastructure will get the most from AWS WAF because it integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, and API Gateway without extra agents or out-of-band traffic. The free tier covers core attack patterns,SQL injection, XSS, bot control,and you only pay for requests above 5 million monthly, making it cost-effective for variable traffic loads. Skip this if you need centralized policy management across multi-cloud deployments or real-time threat intelligence feeds; AWS WAF's rule sets are competent but require manual tuning, and visibility across non-AWS resources stays limited.
Baffin Bay Application Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid infrastructure will benefit most from Baffin Bay Application Security's traffic-layer defense; it combines DDoS mitigation, WAF enforcement, and bot protection without forcing you into a single-cloud dependency. The platform's support for DORA, NIS2, and GDPR compliance, plus its machine learning-based anomaly detection, maps directly to NIST PR.PS and continuous monitoring requirements. Skip this if you need deep application code scanning or runtime vulnerability detection; Baffin Bay operates at the perimeter, not inside your stack.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense
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Common questions about comparing AWS WAF vs Baffin Bay Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
AWS WAF: AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits..
Baffin Bay Application Security: Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense. built by Baffin Bay Networks. headquartered in Sweden. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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