AWS WAF: AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits..

Baffin Bay Application Security: Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense. built by Baffin Bay Networks. headquartered in Sweden. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.