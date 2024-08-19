Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

AWS WAF: AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.