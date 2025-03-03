A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

AWS WAF: AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.