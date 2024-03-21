Security teams investigating AWS incidents or conducting forensic reviews of IAM activity need aws-summarize-account-activity because it transforms CloudTrail logs into actionable summaries faster than manual log parsing, surfacing patterns across principals, regions, and IP addresses that matter. The tool is free and deployable in minutes on any system with Python, removing procurement friction for teams already swimming in CloudTrail data. Skip this if you need real-time alerting or SIEM integration; aws-summarize-account-activity is a post-incident analysis tool, not a detection platform.

Wiz Defend

Enterprise security teams dealing with cloud incident response at scale should pick Wiz Defend for its forensic depth; most cloud detection tools stop at alerting, but this one collects and analyzes the runtime data needed to actually prove what happened and contain it. The NIST RS.AN and RS.MI coverage reflects real investigation and mitigation capability, not just detection. Skip this if your team runs mostly on-premise infrastructure or needs primary workload vulnerability scanning; Wiz Defend assumes you already have detection tools firing and need someone to make sense of them fast.