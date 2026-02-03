AiStrike Cloud Investigation: AI-powered cloud security platform for alert investigation and response. built by AiStrike. Core capabilities include Automated alert analytics with contextual enrichment, Alert correlation and grouping by root cause, AI-guided investigation with business impact assessment..

aws-summarize-account-activity: A Python tool that analyzes AWS CloudTrail data to summarize IAM principal activities, API calls, regions, IP addresses, and user agents with configurable timeframes and visualization options..

Both serve the Cloud Investigation and Response Automation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.