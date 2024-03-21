aws-summarize-account-activity

Security teams investigating AWS incidents or conducting forensic reviews of IAM activity need aws-summarize-account-activity because it transforms CloudTrail logs into actionable summaries faster than manual log parsing, surfacing patterns across principals, regions, and IP addresses that matter. The tool is free and deployable in minutes on any system with Python, removing procurement friction for teams already swimming in CloudTrail data. Skip this if you need real-time alerting or SIEM integration; aws-summarize-account-activity is a post-incident analysis tool, not a detection platform.