AWS Network Firewall is a free next-generation firewalls tool. BeBroadband Application Awareness Security is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.
BeBroadband Application Awareness Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing NGFW, ZTNA, or SD-WAN deployments should evaluate BeBroadband Application Awareness Security if obfuscated traffic is a known blind spot in your network visibility. Deep packet inspection with signature, heuristic, and ML-based classification catches DNS tunneling and P2P exfiltration that standard port-based rules miss, and weekly signature updates mean you're not chasing last month's exploits. The tool's strength is detection and continuous monitoring; if your priority is rapid incident response and recovery orchestration, you'll need to layer in other components.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Network Firewall vs BeBroadband Application Awareness Security for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AWS Network Firewall: AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security..
BeBroadband Application Awareness Security: DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Real-time application identification and classification via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Signature-based, heuristic-based, and machine learning-based application classification, Detection and blocking of obfuscated connections (e.g., DNS tunneling, P2P file sharing)..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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