Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.

AWS Network Firewall

AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.