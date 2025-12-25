13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by 13 Layers. AWS Network Firewall is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.
AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION vs AWS Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..
AWS Network Firewall: AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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