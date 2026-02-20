Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall rule sprawl will get real value from Albarius because it actually reduces policy complexity instead of just auditing it. The ML-driven scanning catches redundant and conflicting rules across distributed firewalls, then automates remediation with one-click deployment and built-in approval workflows. Skip this if your firewall estate is small or static; the ROI only clicks when you're managing hundreds of policies across multiple devices and facing actual compliance pressure to document why each rule exists.

AWS Network Firewall

AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.