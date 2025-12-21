AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by AhnLab. AWS Network Firewall is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs AWS Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
AWS Network Firewall: AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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