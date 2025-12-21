AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by AhnLab. BeBroadband Application Awareness Security is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
BeBroadband Application Awareness Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing NGFW, ZTNA, or SD-WAN deployments should evaluate BeBroadband Application Awareness Security if obfuscated traffic is a known blind spot in your network visibility. Deep packet inspection with signature, heuristic, and ML-based classification catches DNS tunneling and P2P exfiltration that standard port-based rules miss, and weekly signature updates mean you're not chasing last month's exploits. The tool's strength is detection and continuous monitoring; if your priority is rapid incident response and recovery orchestration, you'll need to layer in other components.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs BeBroadband Application Awareness Security for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
BeBroadband Application Awareness Security: DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Real-time application identification and classification via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Signature-based, heuristic-based, and machine learning-based application classification, Detection and blocking of obfuscated connections (e.g., DNS tunneling, P2P file sharing)..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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