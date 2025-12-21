AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..

BeBroadband Application Awareness Security: DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Real-time application identification and classification via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Signature-based, heuristic-based, and machine learning-based application classification, Detection and blocking of obfuscated connections (e.g., DNS tunneling, P2P file sharing)..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.