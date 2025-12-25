13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by 13 Layers. BeBroadband Application Awareness Security is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by BBT.live (BeBroadband). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.
BeBroadband Application Awareness Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing NGFW, ZTNA, or SD-WAN deployments should evaluate BeBroadband Application Awareness Security if obfuscated traffic is a known blind spot in your network visibility. Deep packet inspection with signature, heuristic, and ML-based classification catches DNS tunneling and P2P exfiltration that standard port-based rules miss, and weekly signature updates mean you're not chasing last month's exploits. The tool's strength is detection and continuous monitoring; if your priority is rapid incident response and recovery orchestration, you'll need to layer in other components.
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE.
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION vs BeBroadband Application Awareness Security for your next-generation firewalls needs.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..
BeBroadband Application Awareness Security: DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Real-time application identification and classification via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Signature-based, heuristic-based, and machine learning-based application classification, Detection and blocking of obfuscated connections (e.g., DNS tunneling, P2P file sharing)..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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