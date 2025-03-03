AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..

Edera AI Agents: Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads. built by Edera. Core capabilities include Hardware-level isolation for AI-generated code execution, Ephemeral sandbox environments, Persistent execution with state maintenance..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.