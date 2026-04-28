AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..

AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.