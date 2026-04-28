AI Shield M99 is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Red Specter Security. AvePoint AgentPulse is a commercial agentic ai security tool by AvePoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft 365 environments need AvePoint AgentPulse because it's the only platform that treats agentic workflows as first-class security objects requiring dedicated governance, not bolted-on monitoring. The platform covers the full lifecycle from agent discovery through data protection and automated remediation, with strong NIST coverage across asset management, access control, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud AI agents outside the Microsoft ecosystem or lacks the governance maturity to operationalize agent-specific policies; AgentPulse assumes you're ready to actually enforce controls, not just observe them.
AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
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Common questions about comparing AI Shield M99 vs AvePoint AgentPulse for your agentic ai security needs.
AI Shield M99: AI agent kill switch with 6-level graduated response and 7-layer termination. built by Red Specter Security. Core capabilities include 6-level graduated response system with auto-escalation timers, 5-phase kill sequence across 7 infrastructure layers, Signal Skip for critical threats bypassing lower response levels..
AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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