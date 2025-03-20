Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..

Axio Axio360 Platform: Cyber risk management and GRC platform. built by Axio. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.