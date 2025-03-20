Axio Axio360 Platform

Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to connect risk appetite to actual security decisions will find the most value in Axio Axio360 Platform. It maps organizational context and risk tolerance directly into assessment workflows, covering NIST GV.RM and GV.OC functions that most GRC tools treat as checkbox exercises; this matters because it forces alignment between what the board says it accepts and what security is actually defending. Skip this if your organization hasn't defined risk appetite yet or if you need deep technical control automation; Axio360 prioritizes governance clarity over remediation speed.