Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Axio Axio360 Platform: Cyber risk management and GRC platform. built by Axio. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.