Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Axio Axio360 Platform is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Axio. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to connect risk appetite to actual security decisions will find the most value in Axio Axio360 Platform. It maps organizational context and risk tolerance directly into assessment workflows, covering NIST GV.RM and GV.OC functions that most GRC tools treat as checkbox exercises; this matters because it forces alignment between what the board says it accepts and what security is actually defending. Skip this if your organization hasn't defined risk appetite yet or if you need deep technical control automation; Axio360 prioritizes governance clarity over remediation speed.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
Cyber risk management and GRC platform
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Axio Axio360 Platform for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Axio Axio360 Platform: Cyber risk management and GRC platform. built by Axio. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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