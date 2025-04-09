Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..

Avertro CyberHQ®: GRC platform for compliance management, risk quantification, and controls. built by Avertro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance management supporting NIST, ISO, SOC 2, PCI-DSS and others, Risk quantification in financial terms, Assess once, comply many approach for multiple standards..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.