6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Avertro CyberHQ®: GRC platform for compliance management, risk quantification, and controls. built by Avertro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance management supporting NIST, ISO, SOC 2, PCI-DSS and others, Risk quantification in financial terms, Assess once, comply many approach for multiple standards..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.