Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

Avertro CyberHQ®: GRC platform for compliance management, risk quantification, and controls. built by Avertro. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance management supporting NIST, ISO, SOC 2, PCI-DSS and others, Risk quantification in financial terms, Assess once, comply many approach for multiple standards..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.