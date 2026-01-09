AuditCue Risk Software: Unified GRC platform for risk, audit, and compliance management. built by AuditCue. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Audit lifecycle management for internal and external audits, Multi-framework compliance support (ISO 27001, ISO 9001, HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, FedRAMP, NIST), Document lifecycle management with version control and audit trails..

Aurex™: Unified GRC platform with AI-powered analytics for risk, audit, and compliance. built by Aurex. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Audit management with workflow automation, Risk management with continuous monitoring, Compliance management and regulatory monitoring..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.