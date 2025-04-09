Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..

AuditCue Risk Software: Unified GRC platform for risk, audit, and compliance management. built by AuditCue. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Audit lifecycle management for internal and external audits, Multi-framework compliance support (ISO 27001, ISO 9001, HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, FedRAMP, NIST), Document lifecycle management with version control and audit trails..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.