6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

AuditCue Risk Software: Unified GRC platform for risk, audit, and compliance management. built by AuditCue. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Audit lifecycle management for internal and external audits, Multi-framework compliance support (ISO 27001, ISO 9001, HIPAA, SOC 2, PCI DSS, FedRAMP, NIST), Document lifecycle management with version control and audit trails..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.