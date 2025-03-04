Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Assetnote ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Assetnote. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThingsRecon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external infrastructure will get the most from Assetnote ASM because its hourly asset discovery actually catches exposures before your business units spin up new services, not weeks after. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building a real asset inventory while monitoring it continuously, and the exploit-based verification eliminates the noise that buries actionable findings in traditional scanners. Skip this if your organization lacks the headcount to operationalize a workflow-driven program; Assetnote's strength is enabling lean teams to prioritize, not giving you a dashboard to ignore.
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex vendor ecosystems will get the most from ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence because it maps digital proximity to your critical assets rather than just cataloging third-party risk in isolation. The platform covers all three NIST asset management, supply chain risk, and risk assessment functions, and its continuous discovery engine actually finds shadow IT and dormant connections that spreadsheet-based vendor programs miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox; ThingsRecon's value compounds with ecosystem complexity, not with simplicity.
External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery
Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks
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Common questions about comparing Assetnote ASM vs ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence: Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks. built by ThingsRecon. Core capabilities include Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Assetnote ASM differentiates with Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence differentiates with Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping.
Assetnote ASM is developed by Assetnote. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is developed by ThingsRecon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Assetnote ASM and ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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