Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Assetnote ASM: External attack surface management platform with continuous asset discovery. built by Assetnote. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Hourly automated asset discovery and scanning, Asset enrichment and contextualization, Exploit-based vulnerability verification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.