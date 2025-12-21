Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThingsRecon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex vendor ecosystems will get the most from ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence because it maps digital proximity to your critical assets rather than just cataloging third-party risk in isolation. The platform covers all three NIST asset management, supply chain risk, and risk assessment functions, and its continuous discovery engine actually finds shadow IT and dormant connections that spreadsheet-based vendor programs miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox; ThingsRecon's value compounds with ecosystem complexity, not with simplicity.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence: Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks. built by ThingsRecon. Core capabilities include Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anomali Attack Surface Management differentiates with External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence differentiates with Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping.
Anomali Attack Surface Management is developed by Anomali. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is developed by ThingsRecon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anomali Attack Surface Management and ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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