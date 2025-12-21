Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..

ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence: Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks. built by ThingsRecon. Core capabilities include Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.