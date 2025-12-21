Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Akamai. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThingsRecon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex vendor ecosystems will get the most from ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence because it maps digital proximity to your critical assets rather than just cataloging third-party risk in isolation. The platform covers all three NIST asset management, supply chain risk, and risk assessment functions, and its continuous discovery engine actually finds shadow IT and dormant connections that spreadsheet-based vendor programs miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox; ThingsRecon's value compounds with ecosystem complexity, not with simplicity.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks
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Common questions about comparing Akamai DNS Posture Management vs ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence: Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks. built by ThingsRecon. Core capabilities include Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai DNS Posture Management differentiates with Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence differentiates with Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is developed by Akamai. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is developed by ThingsRecon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai DNS Posture Management and ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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