Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThingsRecon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing complex vendor ecosystems will get the most from ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence because it maps digital proximity to your critical assets rather than just cataloging third-party risk in isolation. The platform covers all three NIST asset management, supply chain risk, and risk assessment functions, and its continuous discovery engine actually finds shadow IT and dormant connections that spreadsheet-based vendor programs miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox; ThingsRecon's value compounds with ecosystem complexity, not with simplicity.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence: Supply chain intelligence platform mapping digital ecosystems & proximity risks. built by ThingsRecon. Core capabilities include Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence differentiates with Digital Proximity measurement to critical assets, Continuous attack surface discovery, Internet-facing asset inventory and mapping.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence is developed by ThingsRecon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and ThingsRecon Supply Chain Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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