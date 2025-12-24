ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution: Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Third-party vendor security assessments, Real-time continuous monitoring of vendor risk profiles, Automated due diligence for vendor onboarding..

BLINDSPOT: Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring. built by PRODAFT. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Predictive threat intelligence through adversary movement analysis, Real-time infection detection, Supply chain risk monitoring for third-party and fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.