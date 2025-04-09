Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield: End-to-end TPRM platform with advisory, managed services, and cloud tools. built by Supplier Shield. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Supplier inventory management and upload, Compliance questionnaire distribution, Multi-framework regulatory compliance support..

BLINDSPOT: Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring. built by PRODAFT. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Predictive threat intelligence through adversary movement analysis, Real-time infection detection, Supply chain risk monitoring for third-party and fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.