3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution: Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Core capabilities include Third-party vendor security assessments, Real-time continuous monitoring of vendor risk profiles, Automated due diligence for vendor onboarding..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.