3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution is a commercial third-party risk management tool by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will get the most from ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution because it actually enforces contractual obligations instead of just scoring risk, which is where most platforms stop. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and real-time continuous monitoring, meaning you catch vendor drift between assessments rather than waiting for annual rescans. Skip this if you need deep API integrations with your existing GRC stack; ASPIA is strongest when you can dedicate resources to active vendor engagement and remediation workflows.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution: Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Third-party vendor security assessments, Real-time continuous monitoring of vendor risk profiles, Automated due diligence for vendor onboarding..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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