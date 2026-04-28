3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

BLINDSPOT: Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring. built by PRODAFT. Core capabilities include Predictive threat intelligence through adversary movement analysis, Real-time infection detection, Supply chain risk monitoring for third-party and fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.