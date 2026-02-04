Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..

AuditBoard AI: AI-enabled GRC platform for audit, risk, and compliance management. built by AuditBoard. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered automation for report and description generation, Unified platform connecting risks, controls, frameworks, and issues, No-code drag-and-drop analytics tool..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.