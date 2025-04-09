Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Asimily. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and IoMT environments should choose Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance because it treats device inventory as the enforced foundation for compliance, not an afterthought. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical asset management and continuous monitoring domains, with particular strength in configuration drift detection and device timeline analysis that actually catch unauthorized changes before auditors do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily IT infrastructure with minimal connected devices; Asimily's value proposition evaporates without the complexity that justifies its overhead.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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