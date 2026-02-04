Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Ascent Solutions. CYE AttackRoute Visualization is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that need visibility into which exposures actually matter should prioritize Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management, which combines dark web monitoring and threat intelligence to surface risks in context rather than as an endless list. The dark web data feeds and MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping give you attack-relevant prioritization that most vulnerability scanners skip. This tool prioritizes the front half of your program, risk assessment and continuous monitoring per NIST CSF 2.0, so it's not the right fit if you need tight integration with your ticketing workflow or remediation orchestration; it's a strategic input layer, not an operational platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability lists will find real value in CYE AttackRoute Visualization because it shows which exposures actually matter by tracing live attack paths to your critical assets. The tool covers cloud, IT, OT, and physical environments in a single graph, then identifies the specific chokepoints attackers would need to breach, which means your remediation work hits the threats that can actually reach your business. Skip this if your organization lacks the security maturity to act on findings quickly; attack path visualization only pays off when you have the operational discipline to close the routes that matter most, not just chase every CVE in your environment.
Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures
Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets
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Common questions about comparing Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management vs CYE AttackRoute Visualization for your exposure management needs.
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..
CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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