A3Sec CTEM is a commercial exposure management tool by A3Sec. CYE AttackRoute Visualization is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and exposure backlogs will see immediate value in A3Sec CTEM's continuous discovery paired with automated attack simulation; it forces prioritization by actual exploitability rather than CVE noise. The vendor's coverage across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM reflects genuine strength in asset mapping and risk contextualization where most exposure tools leak. Skip this if your organization prioritizes incident response over exposure prevention or lacks the resources to act on continuous remediation workflows; A3Sec assumes you can operationalize findings at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability lists will find real value in CYE AttackRoute Visualization because it shows which exposures actually matter by tracing live attack paths to your critical assets. The tool covers cloud, IT, OT, and physical environments in a single graph, then identifies the specific chokepoints attackers would need to breach, which means your remediation work hits the threats that can actually reach your business. Skip this if your organization lacks the security maturity to act on findings quickly; attack path visualization only pays off when you have the operational discipline to close the routes that matter most, not just chase every CVE in your environment.
Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt.
Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets
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Common questions about comparing A3Sec CTEM vs CYE AttackRoute Visualization for your exposure management needs.
A3Sec CTEM: Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt. built by A3Sec. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and mapping, including unknown assets, with a dynamic inventory, Real-time visibility into all assets and their exposure levels, Automated attack simulations to validate vulnerability exploitability..
CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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