Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..

CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.